Texans’ offensive line, Kroger team up to provide 300 Thanksgiving meals: ‘Puts a good feeling in my heart’

HOUSTON – Any good offensive line requires a lot of teamwork and timing.

The Texans’ offensive line, in the middle of a good season protecting rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and blocking in the running game, teamed up Tuesday night with Kroger to provide Thanksgiving meals to 300 Houston families from area nonprofit organizations.

Texans offensive linemen Tytus Howard, Scott Quessenberry, Charlie Heck, Michael Deiter, Juice Scruggs, Kenyon Green, Dieter Eiselen, Kilian Zierer, Jaylon Thomas, Jarrett Patterson and Jimmy Morrissey personally handed out the meals at NRG Stadium at the Kroger Gate to a drive-thru of cars.

“It feels good to be able to give back,” said Howard, a former first-round draft pick from Alabama State. “All of us guys are in position to help out this community. This community has been so supportive of us this season. It just feels good. It’s a great day outside. It’s a little chilly and it’s Thanksgiving weather.

“It feels good to see all the families and the looks on their faces, see the smiles, to see us give them these meals, it just makes us happy. Hopefully, we can continue this and make it a yearly thing.”

The linemen were joined by team president Greg Grissom, Kroger president Laura Erquiza Gump, Toro and Texans cheerleaders.

The players donated the sides and desserts with Kroger providing the meals.

“It feels good, man,” Howard said. “I knew knew when I was growing up, I wasn’t able to have the Thanksgivings I’m able to have today. So, being in a position that we’re in, to be able to give back, knowing we’re doing something to make this community better as a whole, knowing we’re doing something, it puts a good feeling in my heart. That’s why I want to continue to make this a yearly thing because the people of Houston deserve this and I’m happy for them.”

Howard has a few personal favorites at his traditional Thanksgiving meal with his family.

“My must-haves would be smoked turkey and probably dressing and mac and cheese,” he said. “If I have those three things. my Thanksgiving is pretty good.”

#Texans offensive line at NRG Stadium Kroger Gate giving away free Thanksgiving meals to families in need first come first serve basis @texanscare @HoustonTexans pic.twitter.com/uaUjekM6Kq — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 21, 2023

Howard usually cooks a smoked turkey and ham.

What about dessert?

For Howard, it’s Kool-Aid pie.

“Whipped cream, graham cracker crust and pineapples,” Howard said. “It’s really good. That’s my dessert I like to have every year.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.