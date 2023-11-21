Source: Texans signing former 49ers linebacker Marcell Harris

(Tony Avelar, Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass as San Francisco 49ers defensive back Marcell Harris (36) applies pressure during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Marcell Harris to the practice squad following a workout last week, per a league source.

Harris joins the team with linebacker Denzel Perryman suspended one more game and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o in the NFL concussion protocol. The team promoted linebacker Garret Wallow to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The Texans worked out Harris, JoJo Domann, Tae Crowder, Ian Swenson and offensive guard Jason Poe last week.

Harris, 29, played collegiately at Florida and was previously with the 49ers and New York Jets. He has 167 career tackles and one sack with five forced fumbles.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.