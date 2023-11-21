NFL flexes Texans-Broncos game to noon Central kickoff to gain a bigger national audience

HOUSTON – In a schedule change intended to gain a larger national audience, the NFL flexed the Texans’ Dec. 3 home game against the Denver Broncos to a noon kickoff from an original 3 p.m. start time.
The NFL shifted the Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to 3:05 p.m.
If the Texans had been in their previous time slot, they would have been competing with a high profile game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Now, the NFL is allocating its top CBS broadcast crew and giving the game a larger percentage of the coverage pap across the nation.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com