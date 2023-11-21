NFL flexes Texans-Broncos game to noon Central kickoff to gain a bigger national audience

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: Head Coach DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans reacts in the first quarter of a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – In a schedule change intended to gain a larger national audience, the NFL flexed the Texans’ Dec. 3 home game against the Denver Broncos to a noon kickoff from an original 3 p.m. start time.

The NFL shifted the Carolina Panthers-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to 3:05 p.m.

If the Texans had been in their previous time slot, they would have been competing with a high profile game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Now, the NFL is allocating its top CBS broadcast crew and giving the game a larger percentage of the coverage pap across the nation.

