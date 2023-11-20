Texans re-sign veteran corner Desmond King to practice squad

(Eric Christian Smith, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Desmond King II (25) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – The Texans re-signed former starting nickel back Desmond King to the practice squad.

King was released at the end of the preseason and replaced by Tavierre Thomas as the nickel.

King is a former Tennessee Titans All-Pro selection. King, 28, was signed to a two-year, $7 million contract last year. He started 25 games over the past two seasons and was once listed as first on the depth chart at nickel and also has punt return skills. He was due $3 million this season with $500,000 guaranteed before being released.

He had a short stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers before being released.

