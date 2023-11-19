Texans wide receiver Noah Brown is inactive for Cardinals game, and Will Anderson Jr. is active

Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) reacts during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Maria Lysaker)

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Noah Brown is out for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals with a knee injury, as previously reported.

Brown is not expected to face a long-term recovery as it’s regarded as a one week to two-week injury, per league sources.

Brown caught a career-high seven passes for 172 yards on eight targets against the Cincinnati Bengals during a 30-27 last-second win. His 22-yard reception helped set up kicker Matt Ammendola’s game-winning 39-yard field goal.

He caught all four of his deep targets for 121 yards, fourth-most in a game this season. He has 227 yards on six deep targets and a touchdown over the past two weeks, according to NextGen Stats.

Brown caught six passes for 153 yards in a comeback win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

He has combined for 13 receptions, 325 yards and one touchdown over the past two weeks.

For the season , he has 21 receptions for 439 yards with a 75-yard touchdown catch that tied for the longest touchdown reception of the season. And he has averaged 20.9 yards per reception. Since being activated from injured reserve with a groin injury, he has caught 18 passes for 419 yards and averaged 23.3 yards per catch with 15 first downs.

“Noah’s been outstanding,” Ryans said Monday. “He always seems to be open. Noah’s been a very reliable guy. He finds a way to make big-time plays for us week after week.”

Wide receiver Nico Collins is back from a strained calf that kept him out of the Cincinnati game.

The Texans ruled out Brown, safety Jimmie Ward (hamstring), third quarterback Case Keenum, running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), linebacker Jake Hansen (hand surgery), linebacker Henry To’oTo’o (concussion) and tight end Eric Saubert.

Rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. is active after being listed as questionable with a minor knee injury.

To’oTo’o remains in the concussion protocol and didn’t practice.

He’s expected to be replaced Sunday by Blake Cashman at Mike linebacker with Christian Harris at Will linebacker and Cory Littleton at Sam linebacker, per sources.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com