Sources: Texans set to sign kicker Matt Ammendola and linebacker Garret Wallow to active roster from practice squad

Houston Texans kicker Matt Ammendola (16) kicks a game-winning 38-yard field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals as time expires during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023, in Cincinnati. The Texans won 30-27. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HOUSTON – The Texans are expected to sign kicker Matt Ammendola and linebacker Garret Wallow to the 53-man roster from the practice squad Saturday afternoon, according to league sources.

Ammendola nailed the game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday during a 30-27 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Exactly what you just said, calm and confident,” Ammendola told KPRC 2 after the game. “Sometimes, you’ve just got to be free out there. Whatever happens, happens, but it felt good to get it done.”

A former fifth-round draft pick and All-Big 12 selection from TCU, Wallow played in 13 games with three starts and recorded 13 tackles with one tackle for loss last season. The New Orleans native appeared in 15 percent of the defensive snaps. As a rookie, Wallow played in every game with two starts, including a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and had 23 tackles, two for losses in 286 snaps, 16 percent of the total defensive playing time.

Wallow overcame offseason ankle surgery to return for training camp. He is fully healthy now.

Wallow is being signed after linebacker Denzel Perryman was given a two-game suspension and linebacker Henry To’oTo’o was ruled out for the second game in a row with a concussion.

Ammendola was signed to the 53-man roster as regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn was placed on injured reserve with a strained quadriceps last week, meaning he’ll have to miss at least the next four weeks.

With just three days to practice with long snapper Jon Weeks and punter-holder Cameron Johnston, Ammendola made three field goals from 45, 22 and 38 yards and three extra points with zero misses.

“Matt stepped in and did an unbelievable job for us,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “He’s a veteran kicker who’s been there before and done it before. We’re happy to have him. The confidence that we had in him and his range, he nailed it. Three field goals, and the game-winner after only being with us for a week. Credit to Matt, proud of him for stepping in after losing Ka’imi.”

A former undrafted free agent from Oklahoma State, Ammendola, 26, has previous stints with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He has made 21 of 29 career field goals with a long kick of 49 yards.

The Texans signed him, in part, because of his background with Weeks and Johnston. He was with the Texans for one preseason game last August against the San Francisco 49ers, making a 45-yard field goal and missing a 31-yarder.

“Honestly, the Texans just took a chance on me, and I’m just trying to make the most of every opportunity I have and go out there and make the best of it,” Ammendola said. “That’s what I did out there today, and all glory to God, and my long-snapper Jon Weeks, and my holder Cameron Johnson. Obviously, the guys out there to block, couldn’t have done it without them. And it’s honestly just a blessing to be out here with these guys and just have fun with it.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC and click2houston.com.