TIME TO SHINE: H-Town well-represented in State Final Four

After four months of competing, it’s all come to this.

The UIL volleyball season is coming to its dramatic conclusion and it should go without saying that H-Town is going to be well represented at the state tournament.

With teams such as Grand Oaks, Cinco Ranch, and Fulshear making their way to Garland, TX this weekend, the potential for a championship is within their grasp. Inevitably, the climax to this year should be nothing less than a spectacle to witness.

Here is the breakdown of what to expect at the Curtis Culwell Center this Friday and Saturday.

Grand Oaks Grizzlies vs. Prosper Eagles

After beginning the season as the No. 1 ranked team in Houston, Grand Oaks (48-1; 16-0) has never looked back.

Despite dropping their first set since August, the Regional Tourney was nothing short of dominant for the Grizzlies, as they defeated Sachse (3-1) and Tomball Memorial (3-0) in order to advance to the state final-four.

Grand Oaks has made it perfectly clear that they're loaded from top to bottom -- Jaela Auguste (Sr. MB), Halle Thompson (So. OH), Audrey Terry (Sr. S/DS), Samara Coleman (Jr. OH), Caelyn Emmerling (Sr. OPP), the list goes on.

Next up for Grand Oaks is Prosper (37-9), who is coming off a big win against Southlake Carroll. But if their performance season has been any indication, the Region II reps could very possibly be vying for a championship on Saturday.

Cinco Ranch Cougars vs. Northside Harlan Hawks

Cinco Ranch (37-5; 16-0) claimed the Region III title in four sets against district opponent Seven Lakes to maintain their status as one of H-Town's finest.

Similar to fellow contender Grand Oaks, it's no secret who the Cougars' stars are. Between Kassidy O'Brien (Jr. S), Gabriella Martinez (Jr. OH), Makenna Loo (Sr. OH), and Magdalene Finnegan (Jr. L), Cinco Ranch's current roster could be the best the school has ever seen.

If they can take down Northside Harlan (44-5) on Friday, that could very well be the case.

An even crazier thought? If both H-Town teams win in the State Semis, we could finally see a matchup between Cinco Ranch and Grand Oaks.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: Samara Coleman -- Grand Oaks

Makenna Loo -- Cinco Ranch

Lauren Witte -- Fulshear

Jaela Auguste -- Grand Oaks

Kassidy O'Brien -- Cinco Ranch

Bailey Warren -- Fulshear

Halle Thompson -- Grand Oaks

Gabriella Martinez -- Cinco Ranch

Sydney Black -- Fulshear

Fulshear Chargers vs. Lucas Lovejoy Leapords

Now that's how you make an entrance!

Fulshear (40-4; 14-0) made a statement by advancing to the state tourney with a three-set victory over a red-hot Barbers Hill team.

If the Chargers' key pieces -- namely Bailey Warren (Jr. OH), Lauren Witte (Jr. OH), Sydney Black (Jr. L), Alexys James (Jr. S), and Yosola Adeleke (Jr. MH) -- continue at their current pace, a state title could be well withing their grasp.

First up is Lucas Lovejoy (32-10).