Texans host Salute to Heroes tailgate at NRG Stadium for military personnel and first responders

The Texans hosted a Salute to Heroes tailgate Thursday at NRG Stadium, honoring military personnel and first responders for their service.

More than 50 military members and first responders had a lunch courtesy of Blood Bros BBQ and played tailgating games with Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair, team president Greg Grissom, Lady Texans, former players Moran Norris, Wade Smith, Jonathan Wells and Mike Quinn and Texans cheerleaders.

“It’s nice to be able to say thank you in person and just to honor them and serve them as they have served us,” McNair said at an event partnered with Community Coffee.

#Texans foundation vice president Hannah McNair on growth of Salute to Service program throughout #NFL that began with this franchise and the late owner and founder Bob McNair @KPRC2 https://t.co/bBZoIjMJ11 pic.twitter.com/6v86QLApp7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 16, 2023

Under the leadership of the late owner and founder Bob McNair, the Texans were the first NFL team to incorporate saluting the military into their gameday experience.

“It’s just an honor to know he’s so proud,” McNair said. “It’s now a thing throughout the NFL to honor those heroes. to honor the people in this room and to just say, ‘Thank you.’ It’s not lost on me. I have a brother-in-law deployed right now. Just to say face to face to these guys, to say thank you, but also to those that are deployed thank you to you as well.

“Bob always had a vision for things. He saw things before others did and he also he and Janice have had the heart to give back. That’s always been at the heart of us as an organization. It started with them. That’s who they are The whole reason the team is here is because he wanted to fill that hole in the heart of Houston by bringing an NFL team to Houston.”

The military personnel and first responders were able to meet with Texans players after practice as a surprise.

“As we celebrate and honor all of you today before Sunday’s game, we want the opportunity to thank you for all that you have done, all that you’re doing and all that you will do,” McNair said. “We can’t say thank you enough for all that you do for all of us in Houston and our country. Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.