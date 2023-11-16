Texans work out four linebackers, one guard as Denzel Perryman officially placed on reserve-suspended list

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) makes a touchdown pass to wide receiver DK Metcalf (not shown) as San Francisco 49ers safety Marcell Harris, right, pressures during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

HOUSTON – The Texans officially placed linebacker Denzel Perryman on the reserve-suspended list Wednesday after his appeal that reduced his suspension from three games down to two games.

The Texans worked out free agent linebackers Marcell Harris, JoJo Domann, Tae Crowder, Ian Swenson and offensive guard Jason Poe with no immediate signings and perhaps an addition to the roster in a few days, per league sources.

Harris, 29, played collegiately at Florida and was previously with the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets. He has 167 career tackles and one sack with five forced fumbles.

Crowder, 26, played collegiately at Georgia. He has played for the New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Chargers and has 232 career tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

Domann, 26, has played at Nebraska and for the Indianapolis Colts. He has eight career tackles with one touchdown.

Swenson went undrafted out of Connecticut and has a previous stint with the Texans.

Swenson had 242 tackles, 14 for losses, three sacks and two forced fumbles in college. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.57 seconds with an 11-5 broad jump and a 41 1/2 inch vertical leap.

Poe (6-foot-1, 300 pounds) has played for the 49ers and New York Jets. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.95 seconds and bench pressed 225 pounds 34 times.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.