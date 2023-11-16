64º
Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud game-worn jersey from record-setting game on display at Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) avoids a tackle by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Yaya Diaby (0) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – Perhaps one day prolific Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

He’s already on the radar of Canton, Ohio.

Stroud’s game-worn jersey from his epic record-setting game and a game-used football is on display in the Hall of Fame this week from his 470-yard, five touchdown game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a dramatic comeback victory.

In the Nov. 5 game, Stroud broke the NFL passing record for all rookie quarterbacks. His 147.8 passer rating is the best ever for a rookie quarterback in league history.

Stroud is the leading candidate for the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and has emerged as a potential MVP candidate.

‘It’s cool that people are recognizing me,” Stroud said. “I want more. I want to do better. People aren’t treating me like a rookie anymore. They’re bringing their A game.”

Stroud became the youngest NFL player to throw for at least 450 yards at 22 years and 33 days, He broke a record previously held by Jackie Lee in 1961.

Stroud broke the NFL record with 196 passes without an interception to start his career, breaking Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s record set in 2016.

Stroud has passed for 2,626 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s on pace for 4,960 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.

