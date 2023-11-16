‘He’s played in the league for 8 years!’ Former Texans star JJ Watt criticizes NFL for suspending LB Denzel Perryman

HOUSTON – With Houston Texans linebacker Denzel Perryman suspended after repeated violations of player safety protocols, one former Houston Texan says he’s not too happy about the result.

Perryman has been suspended without pay for two games (originally three) for repeated violations of playing rules to protect the health and safety of players, according to the NFL.

NFL stated Perryman violated Rule 12, Section, 2, Article 10(a) which says, “It is a foul if a player lowers his head and makes forcible contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

Perryman violated the rule several times, including during Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL stated.

Former Houston Texans Defensive End J.J. Watt blasted the outcome on X (formerly Twitter), replying to ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s post, noting the fact that Jon Runyan, NFL Vice President of Football Operations, said Perryman has had “multiple offenses for personal fouls of this type -- six violations -- throughout his career” in a letter addressed to him.

“‘Six violations throughout his career’ -- He’s played in the league for eight years!” Watt wrote on X. “Six penalties in 102 games means you deserve to be suspended for three games without pay?”

