Texans hold annual Taste of the Texans event to benefit foundation, Houston Food Bank

HOUSTON – During the Texans’ annual charitable event, Taste of the Texans featuring several of the city’s top restaurants, the team encouraged fans to arrive early and be loud for a home game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Off to a 5-4 start and coming off a quality last-second road win over the Cincinnati Bengals on a field goal from new kicker Matt Ammendola on a game-winning drive engineered by standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, the Texans have turned around their season outlook following an 0-2 start.

“A lot of ups and downs, we lost two games on a last-second field goal, so it was nice to win this one, especially going into the Jungle and just to win there was really a lot of fun,” said Hannah McNair, the team’s charitable foundation vice president. “They’re resilient. I think what you saw is no mater what happened they didn’t quit. They came back and fought.”

Stroud is an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year lock as long as he continues his stellar play. And he’s an emerging NFL MVP candidate.

To beat the Bengals and halt their four-game winning streak stamped the Texans as a viable playoff contender.

“Yeah, that was awesome to win against a really good team people think they’ll be in the Super Bowl,” chairman and CEO Cal McNair said. “And we played really well against them. Kudos to Cincinnati, they’ll do really well. Our team is someone people have to go up and play. We’re excited for where we’re going.”

The Texans still have tickets available for Sunday’s game against the Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray, a former Pro Bowl selection and top overall pick.

“Pack the join this Sunday,” Cal McNair said.

“Let’s do what C.J. says, pack the joint,” Hannah McNair said.

“We’re ready,” Texans team president Greg Grissom said. “I think you’ve heard from C.J. and coach (DeMeco Ryans), we want this place loud and rocking. There are still some tickets available, so go get them fast. Get here early, be loud.”

Several Texans players attended the event, including Stroud, wide receiver Tank Dell, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., linebacker Blake Cashman, tight end Teagan Quitoriano, offensive linemen Nick Broeker, Jimmy Morrissey, Kilian Zierer, defensive tackle Khalil Davis, defensive end Dylan Horton, defensive end Ali Gaye, safety Brandon Hill, wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson and linebacker Jake Hansen.

Former players in attendance included Andre Johnson, Travis Johnson and Jonathan Wells.

Several top restaurants were at the event, which is sponsored by Coca Cola, including Guard and Grace, Trill Tenders, Benny Chows, Hidden Omakase, Mo’ Better Brews, Dak & Bop, Postino, Urbe, the Brunch Box, Pearl and Vine and Burger Bodega, Original Ninfa’s and many more.

“It’s a great event,” Cal McNair said. “We have a lot of great restaurants here tonight and the fans will be up and close with a lot of our players. it’s a fun night for everybody.”

“We’re so grateful for our partners with the foundation and grateful for Coca Cola,” Hannah McNair said.

The event benefits the Houston Food Bank, which fights hunger in the region.

“The Taste of Texans is always a great event,” Grissom said. “I’s so much fun to recognize and enjoy all this great food and to do it in a way that gives back to our foundation and the Food Bank, which does such great things for our community. It’s always an exciting night.”

