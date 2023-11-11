New Texans kicker Matt Ammendola getting up to speed: ‘They want to fit me in as fast as possible’

The Texans are signing veteran kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad after a workout, with regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn sidelined with a short-term quadriceps strain, per league sources.

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran kicker Matt Ammendola to their practice squad after a workout, with regular kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn sidelined with a short-term quadriceps strain, per league sources.

Fairbairn left the game Sunday during a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and was replaced by emergency kicker Dare Ogunbowale, a running back who made a key 29-yard field goal and handled kickoffs for the entire second half. Fairbairn is expected to miss at least a few weeks, per a league source, and the Texans can elevate Ammendola from the practice squad while their regular kicker is sidelined.

Fairbairn is having an outstanding season, making 18 of 19 field goals this year.

On how he settled on RB Dare Ogunbowale as the emergency kicker and his impressions on his performance on Sunday

“Always trying to prepare early in the seasons and that was actually a last year thing having him kick in the operation, but was told ‘Hey, have you ever seen Dare kick?’ and then looked up the video of him kicking at practice in Wisconsin, so gave him a few shots at that last year and he’s always kicking around a soccer ball. Just a world class athlete in my opinion. To go out there and then the poise, just a phenomenal moment and hopefully that scene is going to live in his brain forever because man that was special. Don’t want that to happen again, but that was special

On where it ranks in special teams moments for him

“Thank God it came out in a win because you don’t want that sucker to happen in a losing game, but that will be up there and I won’t ever forget that. I don’t have a top 10 or anything just yet, but that’s living rent free in my head for a long time.”

On the video of his reaction

“Yeah, there was 200 messages of that coming to my phone as soon as that was over, but I’ll just say it like this. Everyone in the stands is all excited, I’m getting a front row seat a literal front row seat and then I was not supposed to be on the field, but I was. A literal front row seat to watching these world class athletes go out there, play and draw something up in the dirt and do it. Man, what an absolute view and that’s the exciting part of my job. Seeing those guys reap the rewards and then we have to do it again next Sunday. Every week in and week out you can’t ride highs and lows you just have to be prepared.”

On how much preparation went into RB Dare Ogunbowale making the field goal

“We get out from halftime at about four minutes, so about four minutes of preparation in the literal moment and then hasn’t kicked off the sticks in a while. That’s just an absolute credit to what a talent he is, honestly. Having the calmness is just incredible.”

On why P Cam Johnston didn’t kick the field goal

“Totally understand that and probably a head scratcher for a lot of people. Cam is Australian, so all those pro kick Australia guys, Chappy does an incredible job with them and bringing them over and placing them in colleges around the country. You can see it’s almost like an infiltration into college football. He does an incredible job and if you guys know anything about Pro Kick Australia, brings them around the USA and does some kicking showcases, but they just grow up playing that Australian – it’s like Rugby, playing Australian rules football and never swiping off the ground. It’s not a soccer player, so they’ve never hit anything off the ground before. It’s a totally different leg path and leg swing and then the fact that we did have a guy who has soccer playing experience and the ability to kick the ball then you’d rather work with that same operation of Cam holding and then Dare kicking, so every team is different. If you look at the Bucs, their punter [Jake] Camarda also kicks off for them. Not to speak for them or any other team, but I’m assuming those guys would be the next kicker if that were to happen to them.”

On how it’s going with bringing K Matt Ammendola up to speed

“That was a big part of it, just having familiarity with whoever it was going to work through and then bringing someone in right away who has worked with the snapper and holder. That part went into the decision making and familiarity so just trying to get someone up to speed as soon as possible and repetitions because you put a price on those experiences of how many reps can you get by Sunday at 1 o’clock eastern.”

On what was going through his mind when Head Coach DeMeco Ryans called for RB Dare Ogunbowale to kick the field

“Process just let’s move, next process. The one thing is if you’re going to hesitate, your players will feel that. Learned that in 2021 with Ka’imi [Fairbairn]. ‘Are we kicking?’ and he’s leaning and I said, ‘I’ll never do that again.’ Okay, let’s go and then commit and go and then hopefully go out and execute and that sure did happen. The longer you think and hesitate then your players will feel that, so hopefully as coach you just are as competent and confident as you can in those moments.”

On what’s more impressive between Dare kicking a field goal or him recording three touchbacks

“The field goal is just a different thing, that was so awesome. Crazy moment, but I love the reaction from our sideline of those guys and nobody could be as happier than his own teammates. Guy going out there and doing something he wasn’t planning on being asked to do and then doing it well. Man, that’s just cool to see how tight that team is working together and playing together. Again, let’s not have that happen again and let’s just let him go make tackles and do his thing right there holding up for blocks.

The Texans are also re-signing nickel-safety Grayland Arnold to their active roster, per a league source, with safety M.J. Stewart’s shoulder injury regarded as a long-term recovery. The Texans are placing defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve due to a torn Achilles suffered in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, per a league source.

The Texans later officially signed Arnold and Ammendola and placed Stewart and Ridgeway on injured reserve and signed defensive back Brady Breeze to the practice squad, releasing center Lecitus Smith.

Arnold is a former undrafted free agent from Baylor. The native of Kountze, Texas has played in seven games for the Texans this season and was recently released. He has 18 tackles and one forced fumble. For his career, Arnold has 33 tackles, two for losses in 25 games and one start.

Ammendola was signed by the Texans to kick during the preseason last year when Fairbairn had a leg injury. He made a 45-yard field goal and missed a 31-yard field goal against the San Francisco 49ers.

Ammendola, 26, has had stints with the Carolina Panthers, New York Jets, Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. He has made 18 of 26 career field goals with a long kick of 49 yards.

Ammendola played collegiately at Oklahoma State. The Pennsylvania native made 20 of 26 field goals as a senior.

With theJets, he was cut in 2021 after hitting 13 of 19 field goals and 14 of 15 extra points through 11 games. He was signed to the practice squad after being released, then signed to a reserve-future deal before being released.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com