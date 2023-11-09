Texans nominate Steve Beckholt for NFL Fan of the Year contest

HOUSTON – The Texans have nominated Steve Beckholt for NFL Fan of the Year.
Beckholt was surprised with the recognition Wednesday by Texans player alums Travis Johnson and Cecil Shorts III, mascot Toro and cheerleaders.
#Texans alums Travis Johnson @trapj99 and Cecil Shorts III @CShortsIII surprise team's #NFL Fan of the Year nominee Steve Beckholt with @TexansTORO1 and cheerleaders with trip to Super Bowl @KPRC2 https://t.co/8dFPvicMIH pic.twitter.com/4wfYxiGupI— Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 9, 2023
Beckholt, known as the “Ultimate Fan,” is one of the most recognizable fans at NRG Stadium.
He’s a member of the Texans’ inaugural fan council.
“Steve passionately roots for the Texans from the tailgating lots to the final whistle,” Texans team president Greg Grissom said. “He never misses an opportunity to represent our team and share his love for the Texans, and we’re proud that he’s our nominee for the NFL’s Fan of the Year. His fandom truly embodies the H-Town spirit and we’re thankful for his support on gamedays and in the community.”
Beckholt, a volunteer with the Mafan foundation in support of he and his wife’s son, Hunter, will represent the team at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The Fan of the Year will be named at NFL Honors, the NFL’s primetime award special which will take place during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. Beckholt will also serve as the coin toss captain at the Texans’ holiday game presented by Ticketmaster on Dec. 24 at NRG Stadium.
To vote for Beckholt, click here.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.