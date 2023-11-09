Texans nominate Steve Beckholt for NFL Fan of the Year contest

FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 file photo, NFL fans watch teams play between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium, in London. The NFL has added games in Germany and has its eye on Spain. So its easy to overlook old standby Britain. London has been hosting games since 2007 and league officials remain high on the U.K. even as it scouts the continent for future host cities. (AP Photo/Ian Walton, File)

HOUSTON – The Texans have nominated Steve Beckholt for NFL Fan of the Year.

Beckholt was surprised with the recognition Wednesday by Texans player alums Travis Johnson and Cecil Shorts III, mascot Toro and cheerleaders.

Beckholt, known as the “Ultimate Fan,” is one of the most recognizable fans at NRG Stadium.

He’s a member of the Texans’ inaugural fan council.

“Steve passionately roots for the Texans from the tailgating lots to the final whistle,” Texans team president Greg Grissom said. “He never misses an opportunity to represent our team and share his love for the Texans, and we’re proud that he’s our nominee for the NFL’s Fan of the Year. His fandom truly embodies the H-Town spirit and we’re thankful for his support on gamedays and in the community.”

Beckholt, a volunteer with the Mafan foundation in support of he and his wife’s son, Hunter, will represent the team at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas on Feb. 11. The Fan of the Year will be named at NFL Honors, the NFL’s primetime award special which will take place during Super Bowl week in Las Vegas. Beckholt will also serve as the coin toss captain at the Texans’ holiday game presented by Ticketmaster on Dec. 24 at NRG Stadium.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.