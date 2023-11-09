How Texans rookie C.J. Stroud is raising awareness about prison reform, a deeply personal issue: ‘Free my pops’

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 05: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans leaves the field after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud manufactured an epic performance, engineering a flawless game-winning drive that captured the attention of the NFL and the entire sports world.

It was the most prolific performance by an NFL rookie quarterback in league history as the Texans’ first-round draft pick and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist from Ohio State established a record with 470 passing yards in a last-minute victory Sunday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers punctuated by his game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Tank Dell.

Not long after delivering arguably the top performance of his entire career at any level, the Rancho Cucamonga, California native spoke eloquently from the heart. Stroud wasn’t only thinking of himself and his personal milestone. He was thinking about his family.

Specifically, about his father, Coleridge Bernard Stroud III and others in his tough situation.

Stroud’s father is incarcerated in Folsom State Prison, serving a 38-year sentence he began seven years ago when his son was 13 years old. A former minister, Stroud pleaded guilty in 2015 to charges of carjacking, kidnapping and robbery stemming from a drug-related incident. He is eligible for parole in 2040. Stroud’s father was convicted previously under a drug conviction and armed robbery incident roughly two decades before the incident before becoming a pastor and communications company executive.

Stroud and his father have repaired their relationship, which was impacted by his incarceration and his parents’ divorce, and they talk, including a recent conversation the quarterback referenced.

As Stroud achieves great success in the NFL, his thoughts and his energy are being applied to his father’s situation.

On social media Wednesday night, Stroud wrote: ‘Free my pops.’

#Texans rookie C.J. Stroud said he's received a lot of great feedback including from @Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin @michaelrubin after speaking out Sunday for prison reform which is a personal issue for him while his father serves a 38-year prison sentence in California @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/rfrFwjXgR4 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 8, 2023

In the wake of the Texans’ 39-37 victory, Stroud reinforced how he feels as the 22-year-old opened up about his feelings as he talked about the importance of family.

Stroud wants to use his platform to raise awareness about prison reform. He would love nothing more than for his father to be free to be with him and his family and watch him throw passes at a Texans game. The frontrunner for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is concerned about how prisoners are treated and wants to be an agent of change for the prison system. He emphasized seeing squalid conditions in Mississippi prisons.

“I got to talk to my dad a little bit this week, and I’m praying to God that something can happen that he can get out and come to one of these games,” Stroud said. “I’ve been praying for him a lot. I didn’t want to make this public, but our criminal justice system isn’t right, and it’s something that I need to probably be a little more vocal about, because what he’s going through is not right. He called me this week, and we got to talk, and I’m praying for the situation and a reform, and the people with reform are helping me a little bit.

“But I think just letting it be known that it’s not just my dad’s situation, but the whole criminal justice system is corrupt. I’ve been watching videos. In Mississippi, some of the prisons there have rats, roaches and things like that. Don’t get me wrong, criminals, they should do their time, but they’re still humans, know what I mean? I just want to shine a light on that really quick.”

And Stroud is taking action through his words and deeds to try to bring attention to his father and the conditions of prisoners in general.

In February while preparing for the NFL draft before being selected second overall by the Texans in April, Stroud attended an event through REFORM Alliance, which was founded by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill to discuss the criminal justice system. The organization is devoted to transforming probation and parole by attempting to change laws, systems and culture to create pathways to work and wellbeing, according to its mission statement.

The dinner Stroud attended included Rubin, Kim Kardashian and his friend, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

The organization was started from the online movement that helped free Mill from imprisonment.

“Don’t get me wrong, you make a mistake and it’s criminal, whatever the case may be, you should do whatever you have to do to pay it back to whatever that means, you know what I mean?” Stroud said. “Whatever crime you commit, you have to reap the consequences for that. At the same time, these are still people. We do this. We send money out to other countries and stuff like that, and Lord knows what they’re doing over there with the money.

“I’m not super political and everything. I respect all walks of life. I have love for everybody and that’s what the Lord asked us to do. So, for me, I’ll just try to do my best to shine light on things that not only personally affect me but affect people that I can see with my own two eyes. I can feel that.”

Rubin and Stroud have formed a strong relationship that included the quarterback attending the businessman’s celebrity megastar Hamptons party this summer.

Because of Stroud’s willingness to discuss his father and be so open and vulnerable publicly, he has received a lot of positive commentary.

“I’ve gotten a lot of feedback from it, a lot of people saying that they’re proud of me for just being so vulnerable with something that’s personally in my life,” Stroud said. “For me, I honestly just wanted to shine a light, not only on my dad’s situation, on the situation of just really publicly of what’s going on in our criminal justice system. I’ve even learned more through working with reform and their nonprofit and things like that. I’ve gotten to have a couple of dinners and meetings with those guys.

“I got to talk to Michael Rubin, who’s a really good friend of mine, and a leader in our culture as well and in the world. He was really proud of me for even saying something. I told him, ‘Man, it’s easy to be vocal about stuff when you have other guys doing the same thing.’ So, it’s not just me out here trying to push the envelope. For me, I know I always wanted to shine light on that. My dad actually asked me not to. He always just wanted me to focus on ball. For me, I honestly did it just to shine light on it, not just for his situation, but for the whole thing.”

Stroud’s family, including his mother, Kimberly, are fixtures at Texans games at NRG Stadium and on the road. He maintains a strong support system with close friends, his high school and Ohio State coaches and teammates and new friends with the Texans, including Dell.

As he shines on the field, passing for 2,270 yards, 14 touchdowns and one interception for an incredible full-season pace of 4,824 yards, 30 touchdowns and two interceptions for the 4-4 Texans, Stroud is maintaining an ultra- focused approach. He’s also mindful of what’s most important and soaking up every moment on and off the field with his family.

“It’s a blessing,” Stroud said. “My family, they see the work I put in. Honestly, that’s what I’ve been battling with is trying to still be a family man, still help out, and still be a football player and do my job. It’s been tough, and for me to have a goal every Sunday to play well and to do great things, you have to have a great support staff. I have that in my family. I have that in this building with my teammates. I have that with my best friends back home.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.