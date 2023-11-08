Source: wide receiver Alex Bachman visits Texans,

New York Giants' Alex Bachman (81) runs past Cincinnati Bengals' Allan George (42) for a touchdown during the second half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants won 25-22. (AP Photo/John Munson)

HOUSTON – Wide receiver Alex Bachman visited the Texans on Tuesday, according to a league source.

Bachman is expected to join the Texans’ practice squad.

He was released from injured reserve with an injury settlement earlier this year with a torn oblique.

Bachman, 27, (6-foot, 190 pounds) played collegiately at Wake Forest.

Bachman once led all NFL players with 19 catches during the preseason with the New York Giants. He has return skills and kick coverage ability and has one career punt return for 16 yards last season and four kickoff returns for 94 yards.

At Wake Forest, Bachman had 82 catches for 1,162 yards and 10 touchdowns in 32 games. He has run the 40-yard dash in 4.47 seconds. He signed with the Los Angeles Rams after going undrafted, then joined the Giants’ practice squad after being waived by the Rams with an injury settlement in 2019.

