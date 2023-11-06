Source: Texans defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway suffered torn Achilles, out for season

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway, a former San Francisco 49ers starter, suffered a torn Achilles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and undergo season-ending surgery and be placed on injured reserve, according to league sources.

Ridgeway was activated last week after being designated for return from injured reserve. He had three tackles against the Carolina Panthers and one tackle in a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Ridgeway out, the Texans lose valuable depth for their interior defensive line. The Texans are optimistic that starting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins will return from a knee injury Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Rankins practiced last week on a limited basis.

The former Indianapolis Colts fourth-round draft pick from the University of Texas got hurt in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on injured reserve, missing five games.

He was signed this offseason to a one-year, $4 million contract that includes $3 million in full guarantees with a $1 million signing bonus.

Ridgeway has played for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Colts.

Ridgeway has recorded 114 career tackles and 10 1/2 sacks with one forced fumble.

He played in 12 games with seven starts last season for the 49ers and had 28 tackles and one sack with three tackles for losses and four quarterback hits.

Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday for his injured quadriceps and there is concern he could miss multiple games, per a league source.

Fairbairn is having another strong season, connecting on 18 of 19 field goals before getting hurt in the first half of a 39-37 win at NRG Stadium. Fairbairn was replaced by emergency kicker Dare Ogunbowale, a running back who made a 29-yard field goal.

Fairbairn has had issues with his quadriceps previously. He got hurt on a kickoff.

Meanwhile, safeties Jimmie Ward and M.J. Stewart were ruled out with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Ward’s injury is considered serious enough he could be out at least for next Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per a source.

Stewart’s arm was in a sling after the game and he will undergo an MRI on Monday, per league sources.

Stewart’s injury is regarded as significant, per a source.

Special-teams contributor and reserve safety DeAndre Houston-Carson replaced Ward in the lineup opposite starting safety Jalen Pitre.

Wide receiver John Metchie III was ruled out with a rib injury.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com