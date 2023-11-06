Reliever Hector Neris declines $8.5 million mutual option with Houston Astros

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Hector Neris #50 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Reliever Hector Neris declined his part of an $8.5 million mutual option for 2024 with the Houston Astros and became a free agent Sunday.

Neris gets a $1 million buyout, completing a $17 million, two-year contract.

The 34-year-old right-hander was 6-3 with a 1.71 ERA and two saves in 71 games, his third straight season of 70 or more appearances. He had a 6.48 ERA in seven postseason appearances, allowing home runs to Minnesota's Jorge Polanco and Royce Lewis in an AL Division Series opener and to Texas' Josh Jung in Game 3 of the AL Championship Series.

From the Dominican Republic, Neris is 33-36 with a 3.24 ERA and 89 saves in 10 seasons with Philadelphia (2014-21) and Houston (2022-23).

