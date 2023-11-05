Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn, safeties Jimmie Ward and M.J. Stewart ruled out with injuries

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 21: Ka'imi Fairbairn #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates after kicking a first quarter field goal against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Texans kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn is out for the remainder of a home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was ruled out with a quadriceps injury that will warrant further examination.

Fairbairn is having another strong season, connecting on 17 of 18 field goals heading into Sunday’s game.

He has had issues with his quadriceps previously. He got hurt on a kickoff.

Reserve running back Dare Ogunbowale kicked the opening kickoff of the second half as the replacement for Fairbairn.

Meanwhile, safeties Jimmie Ward and M.J. Stewart were ruled out with hamstring and shoulder injuries, respectively.

Special-teams contributor and reserve safety DeAndre Houston-Carson replaced Ward in the lineup opposite starting safety Jalen Pitre.

Texans defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

