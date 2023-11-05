Texans defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins misses second game in a row due to knee injury

Sheldon Rankins from interview with Aaron Wilson in August 2023.

HOUSTON – Texans veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is out for his second consecutive game due to a knee injury.

Although Rankins practiced all week, he was limited and questionable on the injury report. Rankins has made progress in his recovery and had planned to play this week. Ultimately, it was decided that it was medically better for him to miss another game.

The Texans’ other inactives are running back Dameon Pierce (ankle), wide receiver Robert Woods (foot), tight end Brevin Jordan (foot), third quarterback Case Keenum and offensive guard Nick Broeker.

The Texans started Kurt Hinish next to Maliek Collins last week in a 15-13 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Collins recorded a season-high two sacks.

Hassan Ridgeway, a former San Francisco 49ers starter, was activated last week after being designated for return from injured reserve. He had three tackles.

The former Indianapolis Colts fourth-round draft pick from the University of Texas got hurt in the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens and was placed on injured reserve, missing five games.

He was signed this offseason to a one-year, $4 million contract that includes $3 million in full guarantees with a $1 million signing bonus.

Ridgeway has played for the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles and Colts.

Ridgeway has recorded 113 career tackles and 10 1/2 sacks with one forced fumble.

He played in 12 games with seven starts last season for the 49ers and had 28 tackles and one sack with three tackles for losses and four quarterback hits.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com