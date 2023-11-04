MLB source: Astros’ right-handed relief pitcher Hector Neris declines player option

HOUSTON – Astros right-handed relief pitcher Hector Neris will decline his 2024 player option for $8.5 million, a league source tells KPRC 2 sports.
Neris will become a free agent for the 2024 season after sporting a 1.71 ERA in 2023, and tying for the MLB lead in reliever holds with 31. Neris was one of Houston’s top high leverage relievers, and should command a multi-year deal on the open market.
The 34 year old righty signed a 2-year contract with the Astros before the 2022 season. The contract had a club option for 2024 that converted to a player option if Neris was able to hit 110 combined appearances. Neris appeared in 141 games between 2022 and 2023 for Houston. He was a key piece of the bullpen in both seasons, mainly being used in the 7th inning or later during the Astros playoff runs.
Neris has a career 3.24 ERA in 10 major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, with 89 career saves.