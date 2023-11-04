MLB source: Astros’ right-handed relief pitcher Hector Neris declines player option

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 22: Hector Neris #50 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Astros right-handed relief pitcher Hector Neris will decline his 2024 player option for $8.5 million, a league source tells KPRC 2 sports.

Neris will become a free agent for the 2024 season after sporting a 1.71 ERA in 2023, and tying for the MLB lead in reliever holds with 31. Neris was one of Houston’s top high leverage relievers, and should command a multi-year deal on the open market.

The 34 year old righty signed a 2-year contract with the Astros before the 2022 season. The contract had a club option for 2024 that converted to a player option if Neris was able to hit 110 combined appearances. Neris appeared in 141 games between 2022 and 2023 for Houston. He was a key piece of the bullpen in both seasons, mainly being used in the 7th inning or later during the Astros playoff runs.

Neris has a career 3.24 ERA in 10 major league seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros, with 89 career saves.