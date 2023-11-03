THE FRESHMAN: Randle’s Williams-Callis is rising star

Randle High School is one of the new kids on the block in Houston high school football, but is becoming a dominant force on the gridiron.

The Lions are currently 9-1 with the impending playoffs approaching next week. So, what’s been the secret sauce to the quick success?

Freshman running back Landen Williams-Callis has quite literally hit the ground running for the Lions and his play is taking the recruiting world by storm.

William-Callis' journey in football started at a young age, and his pedigree is second-to-none.

“What made me start playing football was my brother and my cousins. I used to watch them go to the field and work out,” Williams-Callis said.

His cousins are Texas High School Football royalty - James and Jacquizz Rodgers - who led Lamar Consolidated to a State Championship in 2007. Both starred at Oregon State and Jazquizz played in the NFL.

Now, it's his turn.

The Randle running back has put together an impressive regular season, tallying 1,238 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns while having 140 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. Pretty Impressive season for the freshman.

“I know I can do better,” Williams-Callis said. “Playing varsity has been no different from junior high, the only change for me was the speed of the game and the physicality.”

With his gaudy stats, pedigree and upside, it's no surprise that he has landed on the recruiting radar. He has 18 offers, including the likes of Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Texas A&M, Penn State, TCU and USC to name a few.

“It’s been exciting,” he said. “To receive the offers from the schools that have offered has been great, but I’m not finished. I know there is always more to keep working for.”

Williams-Callis also mentioned that he has been talking with Texas and Top 5 team in the country Washington as of late.

The future is bright for Williams-Callas as he leads the upstart Randle Lions to the postseason this Fall. And to think, their best football is in front of the Lions and their young RB.