Texans running back Dameon Pierce to miss Buccaneers game, Devin Singletary steps in as his replacement

HOUSTON – Texans running back Dameon Pierce, a Pro Bowl alternate as a rookie last season, is set to miss his first game of the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to an ankle injury suffered last week against the Carolina Panthers.

Although Pierce has been undergoing treatment all week and it’s not currently regarded to be a long-term recovery, league sources indicated a week off could allow him to return as soon as next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals,

Veteran running back Devin Singletary is preparing to start Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium and will be the primary runner with Mike Boone backing him up

“Yeah, man, I’ve got to be ready,” Singletary told KPRC 2. “Hope he can go, but, if he can’t, he can’t. Ready for whatever. You know, I’ve been there before. Got to make the most out of the opportunity.”

In tandem with Pierce, Singletary has rushed for 183 yards on 49 carries and caught seven passes for 42 yards on nine targets and has thrown a halfback option pass for a touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“If we don’t have DP, we still feel great about the guys we have,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said Thursday. “Motor is one of the best, if you just say hey, regardless of athleticism, who is one of the best football players we have on the team, without a doubt Devin Singletary is one of those guys.”

Pierce has rushed for 327 yards and one touchdown with nine catches for 84 yards with his production down from his rookie season last year when he was a Pro Bowl alternate selection who rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns. He has averaged 3.0 yards per carry after averaging 4.0 yards per run last season.

The Texans have the 23rd-ranked rushing offense, averaging 3.3 yards per carry and 91.9 rushing yards per contest.

“We’ve got to get our running game together,” quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “You can’t do it without running the ball, so we’ve got to be able to run the ball better, but at the same time, we’re really special in a lot of areas, too.”

Singletary rushed for a season-high 58 yards on 12 carries against the Saints. He rushed for 30 yards on 10 carries against Carolina.

Singletary, 26, split time last season with James Cook with the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 819 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and caught 38 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Singletary rushed for 3,151 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 145 passes for 971 yards and four scores in 61 career games for the Bills.

He was signed to a one-year, $3.75 million maximum value deal that includes $2.5 million guaranteed with a $1 million signing bonus to complement Pierce.

Boone has three runs for 20 yards and four catches for 29 yards.

“Mike is a guy, for sure,” Singletary said.

The Texans’ running game remains in a work in progress.

“Like a game of nutrition, feed it more and more and it will get better,” Singletary said. “We’re going to see this week.”

NOTES: Wide receiver Robert Woods didn’t practice Friday due to a foot injury and will miss Sunday’s game, per a league source.

Tight end Brevin Jordan (foot, plantar fasciitis) didn’t practice and will miss Sunday’s game, per a league source.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (knee) practiced again on a limited basis and said he plans to play Sunday.

Offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil (knee) practiced and is set to play Sunday.

Offensive guard Tytus Howard (knee) was upgraded to full participation Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Cornerback Ka’dar Hollman (ankle) participated fully Thursday after not practicing Wednesday.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com