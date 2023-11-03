Elkins’ Matt Carpenter to exercise 2024 player option

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 29: Matt Carpenter #14 of the San Diego Padres looks on before the game against the Texas Rangers at PETCO Park on July 29, 2023 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

San Diego Padres designated hitter and former Fort Bend Elkins star Matt Carpenter has exercised his 2024 player option for $5.5 million, KPRC 2 Sports has learned.

Carpenter signed a 2-year, $12 million deal before the 2023 season that included a player option for 2024. He appeared in 76 games with the Padres and hit 5 home runs with a .641 OPS. Carpenter was a revelation in 2022 with the New York Yankees, slugging 15 home runs in just 47 games, refreshing his career.

The former Silver Slugger winner and 3-time All-Star will look to help the Padres get back in contention after a disappointing 2023 season for one of baseball’s most expensive teams.

He’ll join Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis, Jr., and trade candidate Juan Soto in the 2024 lineup.

Carpenter has played 13 seasons, and has 175 career home runs with a career .818 OPS.