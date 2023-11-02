Texans’ Devin Singletary preparing to start with Dameon Pierce injured: ‘I’ve been there before’

Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary (26) is tackled by New Orleans Saints linebacker Pete Werner (20) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Devin Singletary scooted out of the backfield after Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud completed the opening play of practice Thursday to wide receiver Nico Collins.

The veteran running back kept jogging downfield alongside Stroud to line up for the next play for the first-team offense.

Singletary is preparing to start Sunday’s home game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NRG Stadium because starter Dameon Pierce, a Pro Bowl alternate last season, is dealing with an ankle injury that has prevented him from practicing. Injured at the end of the game against the Carolina Panthers, Pierce is getting a lot of treatment to try to get back on the field. It’s being contemplated whether Pierce should miss this game and it’s trending in that direction, according to league sources. If Pierce can’t go, Singletary will be the primary running back.

“Yeah, man, I’ve got to be ready,” Singletary told KPRC 2. “Hope he can go, but, if he can’t, he can’t. Ready for whatever. You know, I’ve been there before. Got to make the most out of the opportunity.”

#Texans running back Devin Singletary @motorsingletary on a potential increased workload with Dameon Pierce not practicing today @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/xZHoJuqDb1 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 1, 2023

In tandem with Pierce, Singletary has rushed for 183 yards on 49 carries and caught seven passes for 42 yards on nine targets and has thrown a halfback option pass for a touchdown to tight end Dalton Schultz in a win over the Pittsburgh Stee.ers

Pierce has rushed for 327 yards and one touchdown with nine catches for 84 yards with his production down from his rookie season last year when he was a Pro Bowl alternate selection who rushed for 939 yards and four touchdowns. He has averaged 3.0 yards per carry after averaging 4.0 yards per run last season.

The Texans have the 23rd-ranked rushing offense, averaging 3.3 yards per carry and 91.9 rushing yards per contest.

“We’ve got to get our running game together,” Stroud said. “You can’t do it without running the ball, so we’ve got to be able to run the ball better, but at the same time, we’re really special in a lot of areas, too.”

Singletary rushed for a season-high 58 yards on 12 carries against the Saints. He rushed for 30 yards on 10 carries against Carolina.

Singletary, 26, split time last season with James Cook with the Buffalo Bills, rushing for 819 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and caught 38 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Singletary rushed for 3,151 yards and 16 touchdowns and caught 145 passes for 971 yards and four scores in 61 career games for the Bills.

He was signed to a one-year, $3.75 million maximum value deal that includes $2.5 million guaranteed with a $1 million signing bonus to complement Pierce.

Mike Boone is expected to back up Singletary.

He has three runs for 20 yards and four catches for 29 yards.

“Mike is a guy, for sure,” Singletary said.

The Texans’ running game remains in a work in progress.

“Like a game of nutrition, feed it more and more and it will get better,” Singletary said. “We’re going to see this week.”

