42º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Texans rookies, including C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson, celebrate Halloween with patients at Texas Children’s Hospital

Texans players interact with children at hospital

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Tags: Houston Texans, Halloween, Texas Children's Hospital
Texans players at Texas Children's Hospital. (Texas Children's Hospital/Aaron Wilson, Texas Children's Hospital/Aaron Wilson)

HOUSTON – The Texans’ rookies, including quarterback C.J. Stroud, defensive end Will Anderson Jr., wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson, linebacker Henry To’To’To, offensive guard Nick Broeker, offensive tackle Killian Zierer, defensive end Ali Gaye, safety Brandon Hill, defensive end Dylan Horton and wide receiver Jared Wayne, celebrated Halloween on Tuesday at Texas Children’s Hospital.

The players spent time with patients who dressed in costumes playing football-themed games and activities, reading spooky stories, doing arts and crafts, taking photos and hosting bingo. A group of rookies also visited with patients in the family room of Texas Children’s Heart Center and brought smiles to heart patients in their rooms, too.

Texas Children’s is the official children’s hospital of the Texans and the sponsor of this Sunday’s Kids Day game.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email