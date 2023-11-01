Sources: Texans rookie center Jarrett Patterson fractured fibula, no surgery required, best case recovery 6 to 8 weeks

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie center Jarrett Patterson suffered a fractured fibula in his right leg and will avoid having to undergo surgery, according to league sources.

A second opinion confirmed the diagnosis of a fracture of the non-weight bearing bone connected to the ankle, per sources.

Patterson, placed on injured reserve Tuesday, is out roughly six to eight weeks under a best-case scenario for his recovery, per sources. There is an outside chance he could return at some point this season after being carted off the field in the fourth quarter of a 15-13 road loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Patterson is being replaced Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by center Michael Deiter.

“Hopefully, we can get him back,” Ryans said. “Jarrett has been a staple for us throughout this season. Very pleased with what he was able to do stepping in. Smart player, tough player, played well for us. We’ll be doing some more shuffling around there.”

The Texans had only just recently stabilized the center position with Patterson acquitting himself well with solid blocking, snaps and adjustments and allowing zero sacks.

After losing centers Scott Quessenberry to a season-ending torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament and Juice Scruggs to injured reserve with a strained hamstring, Patterson started the first seven games of the season.

Deiter will likely continue to be the top center with Patterson out, at least until Scruggs is designated for return from injured reserve. Scruggs is extremely close to being ready. He could be ready to return in the next week or two, per sources.

A sixth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, Patterson has played exceptionally well. His knowledge of the game, intelligence and improving blocking skills have all been pluses for the Texans’ offense.

“He’s been a rock for us in the middle through a lot of guys moving in and out, a lot of new groups in and out each week,” Ryans said. “Jarrett has been that consistent guy in the middle. He’s done a great job of what we asked him to do. You want to talk about a smart guy who stepped in and was able to communicate, get guys in the right spots.

“We put a lot on our center. So for him to step in and didn’t play much of that throughout the training camp. For him to step in and just the communication aspect of it, you forget that he’s a rookie because he settled in. And he’s done some really good things for us.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com