Bobby Knight, legendary Indiana Hoosiers basketball coach, dies at 83

WASHINGTON, DC- JANUARY 12: ESPN announcer Bobby Knight during a college basketball game between the Georgetown Hoyas and the Pittsburgh Panthers on January 12, 2011 at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. The Panthers won 72-57. (Photo by Mitchell LaytonGetty Images)

Bobby Knight, the Indiana University basketball coach who guided the Hoosiers to three NCAA championships, has died at 83, his family said.

The Hall of Fame coach died Wednesday surrounded by his family at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, his family said in a statement. They did not provide a cause of death.

“We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored,” his family said “We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

