Texans signing safety DeAndre Houston-Carson off Ravens’ practice squad

Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to the active roster from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, per his agent, David Canter.

Houston-Carson, 30, had two tackles in the Texans’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts after being elevated from the practice squad before being released one week later and joining the Ravens. He has 142 career tackles and three interceptions.

He was previously with the Chicago Bears and Ravens.

Houston-Carson is a former Bears sixth-round draft pick.

