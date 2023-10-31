47º
Texans signing safety DeAndre Houston-Carson off Ravens’ practice squad

Texans add safety for second time this year

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Chicago Bears defensive back DeAndre Houston-Carson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio) (Mark Lomoglio, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran safety DeAndre Houston-Carson to the active roster from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad, per his agent, David Canter.

Houston-Carson, 30, had two tackles in the Texans’ loss to the Indianapolis Colts after being elevated from the practice squad before being released one week later and joining the Ravens. He has 142 career tackles and three interceptions.

He was previously with the Chicago Bears and Ravens.

Houston-Carson is a former Bears sixth-round draft pick.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com

