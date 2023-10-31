Sources: Texans placing tight end Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve with groin injury

Houston Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano (84) pulls in a touchdown reception over Philadelphia Eagles safety K'Von Wallace (42) and safety Marcus Epps (22) in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The Eagles won 29-17. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

HOUSTON – The Texans are placing tight end Teagan Quitoriano on injured reserve due to a groin injury suffered Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, per league sources.

Quitoriano has played in every game this season and provides a strong blocking presence. He has two receptions for 33 yards on five targets and nine career receptions for 146 yards and two touchdowns.

The Texans are also dealing with a foot injury to tight end Brevin Jordan, who has been dealing with plantar fasciitis, per a league source.

Because starter Dalton Schultz is the only healthy tight end on the 53-man roster, the Texans will need to add depth to the position. Former New England Patriots tight end Dalton Keene is an option for them to be elevated or promoted from the practice squad. Plus, fullback Andrew Beck can also play tight end.

Wide receiver Robert Woods is expected to be out for Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after missing the Carolina game, according to a league source.

As a rookie, Quitoriano began the season on injured reserve with a knee injury. Activated for a Thursday night game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Quitoriano caught his first NFL touchdown on his first NFL reception.

He had three catches for 83 yards in a season-ending win over the Indianapolis Colts and finished the year with seven catches for 113 yards and two scores.

Quitoriano caught 40 passes for 512 yards and six touchdowns at Oregon State.

