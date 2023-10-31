Source: Texans signing running back J.J. Taylor to practice squad

FILE - New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) high-fives New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor (42) during an NFL preseason football game against the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J., in this Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, file photo. The Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, clearing the way for rookie Mac Jones to open the season as New England's quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing former New England Patriots running back J.J. Taylor to their practice squad following his visit Tuesday, per a league source.

The Texans worked out offensive guards Jerome Carvin, Kyle Fuller, Brent Laing and center Lecitus Smith on Tuesday, per sources, and are expected to sign one oft the offensive linemen to the practice squad after placing center Jarrett Patterson on injured reserve, per league sources.

Taylor is a former undrafted free agent from Arizona where the California native had 1,434 rushing yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore. A former Pac-12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year, Taylor rushed for 3,263 career yards and 18 touchdowns.

Taylor (5-foot-5, 185 pounds) has rushed for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He has caught two passes for 20 yards and has 114 return yards.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com