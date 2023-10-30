Gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton says she’s ‘beyond blessed’ as she recovers from pneumonia

Mary Lou Retton, former Olympic Gold Medalist in Women's Gymnastics, looks on during the 2009 Tyson American Cup at the Sears Centre on February 21, 2009 in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – American gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton shared a statement Monday following her return home after hospitalization for pneumonia in early October.

On Instagram, Retton said she’s “beyond blessed” to be able to communicate this statement:

“I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!

“I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process.

“I appreciate everyone’s respect of my privacy at this time.

“When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me.

“I love you all.

“-MLR”

Retton went home last week after she was hospitalized for more than a week in intensive care.

The 55-year-old Retton is now in “recovery mode,” according to her eldest-of-four daughters, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer.

“We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us,” Schrepfer wrote. “But baby steps.”