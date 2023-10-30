Gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton says she’s ‘beyond blessed’ as she recovers from pneumonia

HOUSTON – American gymnastics icon Mary Lou Retton shared a statement Monday following her return home after hospitalization for pneumonia in early October.
On Instagram, Retton said she’s “beyond blessed” to be able to communicate this statement:
“I am overwhelmed with all the love and support from the world as I fight. I am forever grateful to you all!
“I’m with family continuing to slowly recover and staying very positive as I know this recovery is a long and slow process.
“I appreciate everyone’s respect of my privacy at this time.
“When the time is right, I will be sharing more information about my health issues and hope I can help others who may face the same battle as me.
“I love you all.
“-MLR”
Retton went home last week after she was hospitalized for more than a week in intensive care.
The 55-year-old Retton is now in “recovery mode,” according to her eldest-of-four daughters, Shayla Kelley Schrepfer.
“We still have a long road of recovery ahead of us,” Schrepfer wrote. “But baby steps.”