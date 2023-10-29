Texans rookie center Jarrett Patterson to undergo imaging Monday morning for serious ankle injury

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Texans had just recently stabilized the center position with rookie Jarrett Patterson acquitting himself well with solid blocking, snaps and adjustments.

After losing centers Scott Quessenberry to a season-ending torn anterior cruciate and medial collateral ligament and Juice Scruggs to injured reserve with a strained hamstring, Patterson started the first seven games of the season.

Now, Patterson’s status is in question after sustaining what’s believed to be a serious ankle injury and being carted off the field Sunday during a 15-13 loss tot he Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Patterson was in a walking boot after the game and he will undergo imaging scans Monday morning to determine the severity of the damage to his ankle, per a league source.

“We’re evaluating Jarrett,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “Hopefully, he’s okay. We haven’t gotten an update just yet.”

Patterson was replaced by backup Michael Deiter. He’ll likely continue to be the top center with Patterson out, at least until Scruggs is designated for return from injured reserve. Scruggs is extremely close to being ready, per league sources.

A sixth-round draft pick from Notre Dame, Patterson has played exceptionally well. His knowledge of the game, intelligence and improving blocking skills have all been pluses for the Texans’ offense.

“He’s been a rock for us in the middle through a lot of guys moving in and out, a lot of new groups in and out each week,” Ryans said. “Jarrett has been that consistent guy in the middle. He’s done a great job of what we asked him to do. You want to talk about a smart guy who stepped in and was able to communicate, get guys in the right spots.

“We put a lot on our center. So for him to step in and didn’t play much of that throughout the training camp. For him to step in and just the communication aspect of it, you forget that he’s a rookie because he settled in. And he’s done some really good things for us. Hoping the best for him.”

Texans tight end Teagan Quitoriano suffered a groin injury Sunday.

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods missed this game due to a foot injury and is likely to miss another game or two, per league sources. Woods was in a walking boot previously.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, out this game with a knee injury, is expected back relatively soon, perhaps for a game Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per a league source.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com