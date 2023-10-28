Bruins place veteran forward Milan Lucic on long-term injured list

Boston Bruins left wing Milan Lucic (17) reaches for the puck in front of San Jose Sharks defenseman Nikolai Knyzhov (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings.

The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21.

A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more possible in performance-based incentives.

To fill his roster spot, the club recalled forward Oskar Steen from their AHL affiliate in Providence, Rhode Island.

