Texans wide receiver Robert Woods, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, tight end Brevin Jordan ruled out for Panthers game

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Robert Woods is not slated to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday due to a foot injury, according to league sources.

Woods has missed four consecutive practices and was in a walking boot previously.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins is also set to miss this game, per sources.

The Texans later officially ruled out both players as well as tight end Brevin Jordan due to a foot injury.

Rankins is making steady progress with his knee, per a league source, and he is expected to make a relatively speedy return to playing again.

The Texans have Maliek Collins as their top healthy defensive tackle for Sunday with Kurt Hinish working in tandem with him. Hassan Ridgeway returned to practice from injured reserve with a calf injury and is eligible to be activated anytime between now and Saturday afternoon. Ridgeway is listed as questionable, but participated fully and is trending toward being active for the game.

Woods has caught 22 passes for 227 yards and one touchdown on 23 targets this season.

Nico Collins is in the midst of a career breakthrough season with 29 catches for 547 yards and three touchdowns on 42 targets and is expected to be the primary target for standout rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Rookie wide receiver Tank Dell, who has caught 19 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns on 28 targets, is back from a concussion and expected to have a solid role in his first game back Sunday.

Woods was signed this offseason to a two-year, $15.25 million contract that includes $10 million in full guarantees and a maximum value of $17 million.

Woods was released by the Tennessee Titans recently. He was previously with the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.

A former Buffalo Bills second-round pick from USC, Woods caught 53 passes for 527 yards and two touchdowns last season for the Tennessee Titans. He has 645 career catches for 7,831 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil practiced for the third day in a row on a limited basis and the team is using the same offensive line configuration with Tytus Howard at left guard, Jarrett Patterson at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and George Fant at right tackle.

Howard is questionable with a knee injury, but participated fully Friday and is expected currently to play Sunday. Wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson is questionable with a foot injury.

On Thursday, the following players participated fully: Dell, linebacker Blake Cashman (wrist), offensive lineman Josh Jones (hand), linebacker Denzel Perryman (hand), wide receiver Xavier Hutchinson (foot) and nickel Tavierre Thomas (hand).

Howard (knee, hand) was limited Thursday along with Jordan (foot), Ridgeway (calf), Tunsil and Rankins.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com