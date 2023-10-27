HISTORY MADE: Maier, Cy Ridge making first-ever playoff appearance

As the regular season comes to a close, a surprise team has emerged on Houston’s volleyball scene.

Cypress Ridge has always been an underdog. But, that no longer seems to be the case. In her first-year as head coach, Lauren Maier has guided the Rams to their first-ever trip to the postseason.

Given the fact that this marks a historic point in the school’s history, it begs the question as to what has been the secret ingredient for this Cy Ridge team.

“This is a special group because the team chemistry – the bond that these girls have made – has brought us to new heights,” said Maier. “I was a little concerned at the beginning of the season since there was a mix of last year’s JV and varsity teams.”

“But, these girls are just so goofy and they bring themselves out of each other’s shells. I think that level of comfort and sisterhood has been so much of what’s brought us up this year.”

Photo by Andrea Rodriguez (CFISD)

Team captain Shaelin White (Sam Houston-commit) has led the charge from the OH spot, accumulating over 450 kills and 500 digs on the season. Meanwhile, fellow captain Lauren Songvilay (Sr. L) has orchestrated the offense, while Dercy Mercado (Jr. S) and Jolie Jones (Jr. OH) have made key contributions of their own.

According to Maier, she and the Rams knew what they were capable of after defeating their district counterpart Memorial in a five-set nail-biter, during the first round of district-play.

“I think that was the first time that my team truly faced and overcame adversity,” she said. “They didn’t shut down when things got hard, they came together. It was nerve wracking, but that just made the win so much better. That proved to the girls that they could do this – they could go all the way.”

They would proceed to sweep Memorial in round No. 2, before claiming the final playoff spot in the district to conclude the regular season.

So, what will it take for Cy Ridge to maintain their current momentum into the postseason?

“Discipline has been one of the key things that I’ve tried to instill within the program,” Maier said. “You’ve got to play with discipline and play within the system. Another key piece has been staying high in energy, in order to get us out of a rut if that happens. We need to have the mental capacity to not shut down and play our best, no matter the circumstances.”

The Bi-District round commences this upcoming Monday, when Cy Ridge will play on their home court against Bellaire.

History has already been made, but the Rams don’t plan on stopping there.