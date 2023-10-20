LIVE BLOG: Houston Astros take on Texas Rangers in Game 4 of ALCS

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 18: The Houston Astros warm up prior to Game Three of the American League Championship Series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 18, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros are in Arlington for Game 4 of the ALCS, facing the Texas Rangers on Thursday evening.

Jose Urquidy will start Game 4 for the Astros, while Andrew Heaney will start for the Rangers.

Follow along as KPRC 2 Sports Director Randy McIlvoy, Sports Reporter Ari Alexander, and Digital Producer Ana Gonzalez will bring you the biggest plays and moments from the game.

1st Inning

7:03 p.m. - Andrew Heaney on the mound with Astros due at bat. Jose Altuve hits a double to shortstop. He heads to first base.

Mauricio hits a single to center field and heads to first. Altuve heads to 3rd.

Alex Bregman hits an RBI double to center field. Dubon and Altuve head home. The score is 2-0 Astros.

Yordan Alvarez hits an RBI single toward center field and heads to second base. Bregman heads home. It’s 3-0 Astros.

4 straight hits by #Astros to open the game, Alex Bregman 2 RBI triple and Yordan Alvarez RBI single. 3-0 Lead and still no outs. — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) October 20, 2023

Jose Abreu and Kyle Tucker both ground out. 2 outs.

Chas McCormick walks to first base after four balls. Alvarez heads to second base.

7:15 pm. Rangers announce pitching change. Dane Dunning replaces Andrew Heaney.

Jeremy Pena hits a single to shortstop and heads to first base. McCormick heads to 2nd, and Yordan heads to 3rd. All bases are loaded.

Martin Maldonado strikes out. 3 outs.

7:22 p.m. Jose Urquidy on the mound. Rangers due at bat.

Marcus Semien lines out to 2nd base, Corey Seager flies out to left field. Evan Carter pops out to shortstop. 3 outs.

2nd Inning

7:33 p.m. Jose Altuve returns to bat. He hits a single to right field and heads to first base.

Mauricio Dubon strikes out. 1 out.

7:39 p.m. Jose Altuve attempts a pickoff from first base. While he was called safe, the Rangers staff asked to challenge the call. Umpires are reviewing.

7:41 p.m. Umpires ruled Altuve is safe on first base.

Alex Bregman walks to first base after four balls. Altuve moves to 2nd base.

Yordan grounds to second base and stops at 1st. Bregman is out at 2nd. Altuve moves to 3rd base. 2 outs.

Jose Abreu grounds to shortstop. Alvarez is out at 2nd. 3 outs.

7:50 p.m. Rangers up at bat. Adolis Garcia hits a solo home run to center field. Score is 3-1 with Astros in the lead.

Mitch Garver walks to first base after four balls. Jonah Heim flies out to center field. 1 out.

Nathaniel Lowe hits a double to left field and heads to 2nd base. Garver moves to 3rd.

Josh Jung hits a sacrifice fly out to left field. Garver heads home. It’s 3-2 Astros with 2 outs.

Leody Taveras strikes out. 3 outs.