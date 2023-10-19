DeMeco Ryans on Texans’ pass rush: ‘We have to execute better. The sacks will come’

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes under pressure from Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. in the first half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

HOUSTON – DeMeco Ryans’ belief in traditionally harassing quarterbacks with four rushers is evident.

The Texans’ coach and defensive signal caller is blitzing at a 15-percent rate through six games for the NFL’s 23rd-ranked total defense and ninth-ranked scoring defense.

Although the Texans rank second in the NFL with a 41.9 percent pressure rate, they have the second-lowest sack rate at 3.8 percent per rush. They have nine sacks overall, tying them with the the Chicago Bears for the second-fewest in the league. And they’re 24th against the pass, allowing just four touchdown passes.

Veteran defensive end Jonathan Greenard ranks first on the team with 3 1/2 sacks. Greenard, Jerry Hughes and rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. had seven pressures apiece during a 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, a victory during which the Texans had two sacks.

Anderson, linebacker Christian Harris, defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, Hughes have one sack each. And defensive tackle Maliek Collins has a half-sack. The Texans have 31 quarterback hits overall, including eight by Anderson, seven by Greenard and seven by Collins.

“We have to execute better,” Ryans said. “When it comes to the defensive line, we have to talk about four guys rushing as one. We just have to continue to rush together and make sure we’re executing our plan and doing exactly the things we practiced, doing that on gameday. It’s just about guys doing the little things and being on it.

“Rushing together and not feeling like they’re out there by themselves and nobody pressing to try and make a play. Everybody is just doing what they are supposed to do, playing together and the sacks will come.”

