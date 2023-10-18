Texans promote D’Angelo Ross to active roster

(Right to left) Former New England Patriots defensive back D'Angelo Ross and former New York Jets running back La'Mical Perine.

HOUSTON – The Texans signed reserve cornerback and special teams contributor D’Angelo Ross to their 53-man roster from the practice squad, per his agent, Joe Linta.

Ross is a former New England Patriots undrafted free agent from New Mexico who was released by the Texans after the preseason. He was on their practice squad last year and was

Heplayed in three career games with one start with the Patriots in 2021.

Ross has run the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds.

Ross has also played for the Miami Dolphins.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.