CHECKING BOXES: Multiple H-Town VB squads secure District Titles

What a week for H-Town Volleyball!

Pearland turned the tables in Class 6A, after toppling their district rival Dawson, which has propelled the Oilers to a potential district title. Similarly, The Woodlands defeated College Park in four sets, after falling to the Cavaliers earlier in the season, which secures the Highlanders in their district's No. 2 spot, behind a relentless Grand Oaks squad that's only tallied one loss on the season.

Not much has changed in Class 5A, with each of our top-5 winning both of their respective matchups last week. However, Montgomery and Manvel are surging at the perfect time, with only a couple of weeks remaining in the regular season.

The biggest headline in the private school scene is undoubtedly Lutheran South's 3-2 nail-biter victory over fellow TAPPS-5A title-contender FBCA. Given that these two clubs have a season-split against each other, it will be interesting to see how a potential tie-breaker will play out in the postseason. Additionally, Legacy Prep secured a district championship this past week and looks primed for a deep run in the playoffs.

THE VYPE RANKINGS

Class 6A Top 20 (Numbers in parentheses indicate current record)

1. Grand Oaks Grizzlies (40-1; 14-0 in district)

2. Cinco Ranch Cougars (30-5; 14-0 in district)

3. Stratford Spartans (34-6; 11-0 in district)

4. Cypress Ranch Mustangs (30-5; 11-0 in district)

5. Deer Park Deer (29-9; 9-0 in district)

6. Pearland Oilers (31-10; 9-1 in district)

7. Tomball Memorial Wildcats (33-8; 11-0 in district)

8. Katy Tompkins Falcons (25-9; 11-2 in district)

9. Pearland Dawson Eagles (31-9; 8-1 in district)

10. The Woodlands Highlanders (29-14; 11-3 in district)

11. Langham Creek Lobos (31-9; 9-2 in district)

12. Clear Springs Chargers (29-12; 10-0 in district)

13. Ridge Point Panthers (28-13; 13-1 in district)

14. College Park Cavaliers (21-8; 10-3 in district)

15. Fort Bend Austin Bulldogs (25-14; 11-2 in district)

16. Atascocita Eagles (24-10; 11-0 in district)

17. Bridgeland Bears (24-12; 8-3 in district)

18. Seven Lakes Spartans (23-14; 10-3 in district)

19. Tomball Cougars (23-11; 9-2 in district)

20. Dobie Longhorns (29-7; 8-2 in district)

Class 5A Top 10

1. Barbers Hill Eagles (34-7; 11-0 in district)

2. Friendswood Mustangs (22-9; 9-0 in district)

3. Fulshear Chargers (31-4; 11-0 in district)

4. Foster Falcons (28-8; 10-1 in district)

5. Baytown Sterling Rangers (18-14; 8-3 in district)

6. Montgomery Bears (25-16; 5-6 in district)

7. Manvel Mavericks (20-17; 8-1 in district)

8. Magnolia West Mustangs (16-16; 6-5 in district)

9. Goose Creek Memorial Patriots (22-14; 6-5 in district)

10. Magnolia Bulldogs (18-17; 5-6 in district)

Private School Top 10

1. Lutheran South Academy Pioneers (34-7; 11-1 in district)

2. Fort Bend Christian Academy Eagles (28-4; 11-1 in district)

3. Concordia Lutheran Crusaders (29-11; 4-1 in district)

4. Episcopal Knights (28-10; 6-0 in district)

5. Legacy Prep Lions (25-3-4; 6-1 in district)

6. Rosehill Christian Eagles (21-8; 10-0 in district)

7. St. John's Mavericks (19-9; 6-1 in district)

8. Houston Christian Mustangs (11-14; 4-2 in district)

9. Kinkaid School Falcons (9-11; 3-3 in district)

10. The John Cooper School Dragons (17-9 3-3 in district)