BRAGGING RIGHTS: Several upsets among rivals rearrange district outlook

It was rivalry week this past weekend, as several neighborhood battles took place.
Various headlines came up from district contests, such The Woodlands taking down rival College Park. Tomball Memorial squeaked past Tomball in a one-score nail-biter, and the underdog Dawson defeated a surging Pearland squad.
In Class 5A, Lake Creek is standing tall, in front of Barbers Hill and the red-hot Fulshear Chargers, who are coming off a statement win against Mag West. Meanwhile, Kingwood Park enters the equation, as the Panthers currently maintain a record of 6-2.
On the private school scene, St. Thomas remains No. 1 after a back-and-forth offensive battle against Concordia Lutheran, while Episcopal elevates back to the No. 2 spot.
Some key matchups to look for this week include Atascocita v. C.E. King, Oak Ridge v. College Park, Lake Creek v. Huntsville, and Episcopal v. Kinkaid.
...
HARD FLEX: The Lamar Texans (8-0; 4-0 in district) continue to dominate District 18-6A with the playoffs approaching.
BIGGEST SURPRISE: Dawson upsetting Pearland 21-7, which brings their district record to 4-0 on the year.
PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK-IN: The Legacy School of Sports Sciences Titans (7-1) defeated a thriving St. John's team.
...
The Woodlands Highlanders
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Lake Creek Lions
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Episcopal Knights
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Bellville Brahmas
Doug Brown (VYPE)
Atascocita Eagles
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Kingwood Park Panthers
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
St. Thomas Eagles
Jamey Wright (VYPE)
Fulshear Chargers
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Bridgeland Bears
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
VYPE’s 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS
No. 1 - North Shore Mustangs
No. 2 - Atascocita Eagles
No. 3 - Lamar Texans
No. 4 - Katy Tigers
No. 5 - Willis Wildkats
No. 6 - Hightower Hurricanes
No. 7 - Shadow Creek Sharks
No. 8 - Summer Creek Bulldogs
No. 9 - Klein Collins Tigers
No. 10 - Bridgeland Bears
No. 11 - Jordan Warriors
No. 12 - Cy-Fair Bobcats
No. 13 - CE King Panthers
No. 14 - Cypress Springs Panthers
No. 15 - Tomball Memorial Wildcats
No. 16 - The Woodlands Highlanders
No. 17 - Westfield Mustangs
No. 18 - Dickinson Gators
No. 19 - Deer Park Deer
No. 20 - Pearland Oilers
No. 21 - Ridge Point Panthers
No. 22 - Clear Creek Wildcats
No. 23 - Nimitz Cougars
No. 24 - Dawson Eagles
No. 25 - Klein Cain Hurricanes
...
VYPE’s 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 - Lake Creek Lions
No. 2 - Fulshear Chargers
No. 3 - Barbers Hill Eagles
No. 4 - Texas City Stings
No. 5 - Randle Lions
No. 6 - Magnolia Bulldogs
No. 7 - Galveston Ball Tors
No. 8 - La Porte Bulldogs
No. 9 - FB Marshall Buffs
No. 10 - Kingwood Park Panthers
...
VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS
No. 1 - Bellville Brahmas
No. 2 - Columbus Cardinals
No. 3 - Iowa Colony Pioneers
No. 4 - Hitchcock Bulldogs
No. 5 - Needville Bluejays
No. 6 - Bay City Blackcats
No. 7 - Yates Lions
No. 8 - Sweeny Bulldogs
No. 9 - Worthing Colts
No. 10 - Furr Brahmas
...
VYPE’s TOP 5 Private School RANKINGS
No. 1 - St. Thomas Eagles
No. 2 - Episcopal Knights
No. 3 - Cypress Christian Warriors
No. 4 - St. John’s Mavericks
No. 5 - Concordia Lutheran Crusaders