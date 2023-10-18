BRAGGING RIGHTS: Several upsets among rivals rearrange district outlook

It was rivalry week this past weekend, as several neighborhood battles took place.

Various headlines came up from district contests, such The Woodlands taking down rival College Park. Tomball Memorial squeaked past Tomball in a one-score nail-biter, and the underdog Dawson defeated a surging Pearland squad.

In Class 5A, Lake Creek is standing tall, in front of Barbers Hill and the red-hot Fulshear Chargers, who are coming off a statement win against Mag West. Meanwhile, Kingwood Park enters the equation, as the Panthers currently maintain a record of 6-2.

On the private school scene, St. Thomas remains No. 1 after a back-and-forth offensive battle against Concordia Lutheran, while Episcopal elevates back to the No. 2 spot.

Some key matchups to look for this week include Atascocita v. C.E. King, Oak Ridge v. College Park, Lake Creek v. Huntsville, and Episcopal v. Kinkaid.

...

HARD FLEX: The Lamar Texans (8-0; 4-0 in district) continue to dominate District 18-6A with the playoffs approaching.

BIGGEST SURPRISE: Dawson upsetting Pearland 21-7, which brings their district record to 4-0 on the year.

PRIVATE SCHOOL LOOK-IN: The Legacy School of Sports Sciences Titans (7-1) defeated a thriving St. John's team.

...

The Woodlands Highlanders

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Lake Creek Lions

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Episcopal Knights

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Bellville Brahmas

Doug Brown (VYPE)

Atascocita Eagles

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Kingwood Park Panthers

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

St. Thomas Eagles

Jamey Wright (VYPE)

Fulshear Chargers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Bridgeland Bears

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

VYPE’s 6A TOP 25 RANKINGS

No. 1 - North Shore Mustangs

No. 2 - Atascocita Eagles

No. 3 - Lamar Texans

No. 4 - Katy Tigers

No. 5 - Willis Wildkats

No. 6 - Hightower Hurricanes

No. 7 - Shadow Creek Sharks

No. 8 - Summer Creek Bulldogs

No. 9 - Klein Collins Tigers

No. 10 - Bridgeland Bears

No. 11 - Jordan Warriors

No. 12 - Cy-Fair Bobcats

No. 13 - CE King Panthers

No. 14 - Cypress Springs Panthers

No. 15 - Tomball Memorial Wildcats

No. 16 - The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 17 - Westfield Mustangs

No. 18 - Dickinson Gators

No. 19 - Deer Park Deer

No. 20 - Pearland Oilers

No. 21 - Ridge Point Panthers

No. 22 - Clear Creek Wildcats

No. 23 - Nimitz Cougars

No. 24 - Dawson Eagles

No. 25 - Klein Cain Hurricanes

...

VYPE’s 5A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 - Lake Creek Lions

No. 2 - Fulshear Chargers

No. 3 - Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 4 - Texas City Stings

No. 5 - Randle Lions

No. 6 - Magnolia Bulldogs

No. 7 - Galveston Ball Tors

No. 8 - La Porte Bulldogs

No. 9 - FB Marshall Buffs

No. 10 - Kingwood Park Panthers

...

VYPE’s CLASS 4A/3A TOP 10 RANKINGS

No. 1 - Bellville Brahmas

No. 2 - Columbus Cardinals

No. 3 - Iowa Colony Pioneers

No. 4 - Hitchcock Bulldogs

No. 5 - Needville Bluejays

No. 6 - Bay City Blackcats

No. 7 - Yates Lions

No. 8 - Sweeny Bulldogs

No. 9 - Worthing Colts

No. 10 - Furr Brahmas

...

VYPE’s TOP 5 Private School RANKINGS

No. 1 - St. Thomas Eagles

No. 2 - Episcopal Knights

No. 3 - Cypress Christian Warriors

No. 4 - St. John’s Mavericks

No. 5 - Concordia Lutheran Crusaders