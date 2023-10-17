61º
Kim Ng, MLB’s first female GM, leaving Miami Marlins after rare winning season

The team exercised its option to bring her back, but she declined in an apparent disagreement over reshaping the Baseball Operations department.

Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng speaks with the news media, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) (Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Miami Marlins General Manager Kim Ng — MLB’s first female head of baseball operations — will not return to the team in a stunning departure after the club won more games this season than it had in more than a decade, officials said Monday.

The team had exercised a mutual option to bring Ng back for 2024, but she declined her end of the deal, Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman announced.

“We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well,” Sherman said in a statement.

