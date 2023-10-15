Texans rookie C.J. Stroud rebounds from first career interception, throws touchdown pass

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HOUSTON – C.J. Stroud displayed his resiliency after his NFL record of interceptions without a throw to start his career was snapped Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

When the Texans’ rookie quarterback was intercepted by Saints linebacker Zack Baun in the first quarter, it halted a run of 191 passes without being picked off at the start of his career. Stroud had surpassed Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott’s mark of 176 passes last week against the Atlanta Falcons.

When wide receiver Nico Collins forced Baun to fumble and it was recovered by offensive guard Tytus Howard, Stroud capitalized on the second opportunity.

Stroud found wide receiver Noah Brown for a 34-yard completion. That set up his 1-yard touchdown pass to tight end Dalton Schultz, whom he connected with on an altered late touchdown pass against the Falcons during a 21-19 loss.

Stroud, drafted second overall out of Ohio State, ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,461 passing yards. He has eight touchdown passes and one interception.

Stroud was on pace to pass for 4,967 yards, 24 touchdowns and zero interceptions for the season heading into Sunday’s home game against the Saints.

