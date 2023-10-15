Texans’ Denzel Perryman, Tank Dell , Tavierre Thomas out against Saints

HOUSTON – Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell remains under the NFL concussion protocol and is out Sunday against the New Orleans Saints as an inactive player, as reported Thursday.

Dell is feeling significantly better and he is expected to return to play against the Carolina Panther following the Texans’ bye week, per league sources.

He practiced on a limited basis and was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday.

Robert Woods is active after bruising his ribs last week against the Atlanta Falcons. He was expected to play throughout the week, but was listed as questionable. Linebacker Christian Harris is back from a concussion.

The Texans have veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman inactive one week after he started at Will linebacker, a position he had never played before while wearing a cast on his hand. The Texans are going with Henry To’oTo’o, Blake Cashman and Harris at linebacker. The other inactives are third quarterback Case Keenum, offensive guard Nick Broeker, running back Dare Ogunbowale and nickel Tavierre Thomas. Thomas is out for the fourth game in a row after undergoing hand surgery. While he is participating fully, he’s wearing a club on his hand.

With Dell out, the Texans will lean heavily on Nico Collins, Woods, Noah Brown, John Metchie III and Xavier Hutchinson.

A former Dallas Cowboys starter, Brown, 27, has three catches for 20 yards this season and 85 career receptions for 1,000 yards and three touchdowns. He was activated Saturday from injured reserve.

Dell caught three passes for 57 yards against Atlantq.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud said Wednesday. “I wish Tank was out there, man. He’s definitely one of our best receivers. Great player, and me and him have a special, special future to come, but just like somebody goes down, next man up.

‘Somebody else has got to be ready and I feel like we answered the bell when it came to that on Sunday, and now we’ve got to do it again. I think maybe even Tank might play. I’m not sure what’s really going on, so you never know what could happen. He might be able to play, so whatever happens, I know whoever steps up, we’ll be ready.”

Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil is playing in his second consecutive game despite a lingering knee injury. He was upgraded to full participation Friday and has no injury designation.

It’s a sign of how the Texans intend to manage Tunsil’s medical condition after he had a similar cycle of participation a week ago before returning to play against the Atlanta Falcons after missing the previous three games.

Tunsil and left offensive guard Tytus Howard played their first game together against Atlanta and are a potentially formidable blocking tandem after both excelled last year. Tunsil is signed to a three-year, $75 million extension, and Howard is playing under a three-year, $56 million deal as they make up a $131 million left side of the offensive line.

Starting cornerback Shaq Griffin is back from a strained calf that sidelined him against the Falcons. Griffin said he’s full-go and he has participated fully.

“I’m definitely ready,” Griffin told KPRC 2.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins returned to practice Thursday and participated fully after being rested Wednesday due to an abdomen muscular injury that prevented him from practicing twice last week. He started against the Falcons.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com