Sources: Texans safety Eric Murray being evaluated for knee meniscus injury, MRI pending

HOUSTON – Texans veteran safety Eric Murray injured the meniscus in his knee Sunday and he will be evaluated with a magnetic resonance imaging exam to be conducted to confirm that initial diagnosis, according to league sources.

It’s believed that Murray has avoided any ligament damage.

Murray got hurt against the New Orleans Saints during a 20-13 win at NRG Stadium, leaving the game after going to the blue medical tent adn then heading to the locker room for further examination.

Murray was able to gingerly jog off the field under his own power and is not on crutches.

Murray started against the Saints with regular safety Jimmie Ward lining up at nickel.

Murray also started two games earlier this season when Ward was sidelined with a hip injury.

Murray was retained this offseason under a restructured deal and can make up to $4 million this season.

Murray played every game last season and recorded 27 tackles. A former Kansas City Chiefs third-round draft pick from Minnesota who has also played for the Cleveland Browns, Murray has played in 106 career games with 44 starts. He has 311 career tackles, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.

