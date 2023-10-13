Texans wide receiver Tank Dell out for Saints game, expected back for Panthers game, Laremy Tunsil set to play Sunday

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs in for a touchdown in front of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) and safety Julian Blackmo (32) in the second half of an NFL football game in Houston, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell remains under the NFL concussion protocol and will not play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

Dell is feeling significantly better and he is expected to return to play against the Carolina Panther following the Texans’ bye week, per league sources.

Veteran wide receiver Noah Brown has participated fully all week being designated for return from injured reserve after recovering from a groin injury.

A former Dallas Cowboys starter, Brown, 27, has three catches for 20 yards this season and 85 career receptions for 1,000 yards and three touchdowns.

Dell caught three passes for 57 yards against Atlanta. The Texans will primarily lean on Nico Collins, Woods, John Metchie III, Xavier Hutchinson and, potentially, Brown if he’s activated.

“Yeah, it’s tough,” Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud said. “I wish Tank was out there, man. He’s definitely one of our best receivers. Great player, and me and him have a special, special future to come, but just like somebody goes down, next man up.

‘Somebody else has got to be ready and I feel like we answered the bell when it came to that on Sunday, and now we’ve got to do it again. I think maybe even Tank might play. I’m not sure what’s really going on, so you never know what could happen. He might be able to play, so whatever happens, I know whoever steps up, we’ll be ready.”

Texans Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil has practiced for two consecutive days after being held out Wednesday with a lingering knee injury. It’s a sign of how the Texans intend to manage Tunsil’s medical condition after he had a similar cycle of participation a week ago before returning to play against the Atlanta Falcons after missing the previous three games.

Tunsil and left offensive guard Tytus Howard played their first game together against Atlanta and are a potentially formidable blocking tandem after both excelled last year. Tunsil is signed to a three-year, $75 million extension, and Howard is playing under a three-year, $56 million deal as they make up a $131 million left side of the offensive line.

Tunsil was limited in practice Thursday.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Shaq Griffin is back from a strained calf that sidelined him against the Falcons. Griffin said he’s full-go and he has participated fully. “I’m definitely ready,” Griffin told KPRC 2.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins returned to practice Thursday and participated fully after being rested Wednesday due to an abdomen muscular injury that prevented him from practicing twice last week. He started against the Falcons.

Wide receiver Robert Woods practiced Thursday on a limited basis after being held out Wednesday due to a rib injury suffered against the Falcons. Woods is expected to play Sunday. It’s possible he won’t have as big a role on special teams due to his injury.

