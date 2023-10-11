Texans signed corner Jason Verrett to practice squad

FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

