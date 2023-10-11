67º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Texans signed corner Jason Verrett to practice squad

Former 49ers cornerback

Aaron Wilson, KPRC 2 Houston Texans Reporter

Tags: Houston Texans, Jason Verrett
FILE - San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett (22) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. The San Francisco 49ers are bringing back cornerback Jason Verrett on a one-year deal. General manager John Lynch announced the deal on Monday, March 15, 2021, shortly after Verrett was allowed to begin talking to other teams about a potential deal. NFL Network reported the contract has a $5.5 million base value with the chance to make more. (AP Photo/Stew Milne) (Stew Milne, Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett to the practice squad.

Verrett worked out for the Texans on Friday along with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson and former Las Vegas Raiders corner Anthony Averett.

Verrett, 32, is a former Chargers first-round draft pick from TCU. He played for the San Francisco 49ers the past few seasons, including current Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin. He has 145 career tackles and seven interceptions. Verrett tore his Achilles tendon last November. He is fully healthy now.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

email