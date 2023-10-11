Texans signed corner Jason Verrett to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans signed former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Jason Verrett to the practice squad.
Verrett worked out for the Texans on Friday along with former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kyron Johnson and former Las Vegas Raiders corner Anthony Averett.
Verrett, 32, is a former Chargers first-round draft pick from TCU. He played for the San Francisco 49ers the past few seasons, including current Texans coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive passing game coordinator Cory Undlin. He has 145 career tackles and seven interceptions. Verrett tore his Achilles tendon last November. He is fully healthy now.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com