Texans’ Noah Brown designated for return with Tank Dell sidelined with concussion, Laremy Tunsil didn’t practice

Noah Brown says he's embracing this new opportunity with the Texans.

HOUSTON – Texans veteran wide receiver Noah Brown returned to practice Wednesday morning after being designated for return from injured reserve after recovering from a groin injury.

A former Dallas Cowboys starter, Brown, 27, has three catches for 20 yards this season and 85 career receptions for 1,000 yards and three touchdowns.

Brown is back as rookie wide receiver Tank Dell remains in the concussion protocol after landing on his head during a 21-19 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and leaving the game. Dell caught three passes for 57 yard against Atlanta.

Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil attended practice, but isn’t participating Wednesday as the team manages his lingering knee injury. Tunsil returned to play against the Falcons after being out for three games. Tunsil didn’t experience any setbacks and is currently expected to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. If Tunsil can’t go, Josh Jones would replace him. Jones missed the Falcons game two weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament.

#Texans offensive line with Laremy Tunsil rested today due to lingering knee injury. Josh Jones fills in if he can't go @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/4XqzUu00GW — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 11, 2023

Second-year linebacker Christian Harris returned to practice after missing the Falcons game with a concussion. With Harris back, the Texans have the option of having him play Will linebacker again with Denzel Perryman shifting there from his normal Mike linebacker spot against the Falcons with mixed results. Henry To’oTo’o played Mike linebacker against Atlanta with Blake Cashman starting at Sam linebacker.

Starting cornerback Shaq Griffin isn’t practicing due to a calf injury that kept him out against the Falcosn with Kadar Hollman doing a solid job in his place as the outside corner opposite Steven Nelson.

The Texans signed veteran corner Jason Verrett, a former Chargers first-round draft pick who tore his Achilles last season while playing for DeMeco Ryans with the San Francisco 49ers. Verrett looked good in drills Wednesday. He has a significant injury history, but is a talented defensive back who has 145 career tackles and seven interceptions.

Verrett started 13 games for the 49ers in 2020 and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com