Texans’ Brevin Jordan shares emotional personal story of how his mother beat cancer: ‘Keep going, never lose hope’

HOUSTON – Brevin Jordan shared a powerful message Tuesday morning to a group of cancer survivors during a brunch at NRG Stadium.

The Texans’ tight end, one of three siblings raised by their single parent mother, Beverly, a breast cancer survivor, was four years old when she was diagnosed with breast cancer and informed she had a best-case scenario of living three more years and a worst-case scenario of another year of life.

Cancer had spread from her left breast to her right breast and to her lungs. It was a dire situation. Her hair was falling out. Her nails were turning black.

Instead of giving into despair, Beverly Jordan fought back and conquered the disease. She adopted a healthy diet of almonds, fruits and vegetables and water, cutting out all meats. Nearly two decades later, she’s a fixture at games cheering on her son. He was four years old when she was diagnosed with cancer.

“I get a little emotional,” said Jordan during a Crucial Catch Celebration where cancer survivors were given four tickets apiece to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and learned they will be Reppin’ H-Town representatives. “My dad told me she’s sick, and I didn’t understand the severity of it until I got older. The doctor told her she three years to live it was so severe. They pretty much told her, ‘You have no chance of survival, three years was the max you have to live.’ My mom could have easily put her down, could have easily gave up, but she looked at her doctors and said, ‘I’m not going to die.”

And Beverly Jordan, called the rock of the family, a fighter and a hero, was right. She remains cancer free to this day.

“She fought every day,” Jordan said. “She went completely vegan, a lot of raw veggies. She drank only water. She was frustrated with God. She didn’t understand what was going on. She was going off on God, saying ‘I don’t understand. My sons won’t be able to remember me. She felt devastated in that moment.

“She felt a light. She can’t really explain it. Over that next year, at every appointment, the doctor noticed less cancer spots. Eventually, it was gone completely. She worked extremely hard. Unbelievable.”

The Texans, in partnership with Kroger, hosted eight survivors and their guests at an event that included chairman and CEO Cal McNair, foundation vice president Hannah McNair, Jordan, defensive end Adedayo Odeleye, linebacker Garret Wallow, wide receiver Johnny Johnson, and Toro.

“Each of your stories are inspiring and we are truly truly honored to celebrate you,” Hannah McNair said.

Each survivor represents a different type of cancer recognized in the NFL’s Crucial Catch ribbon. The league’s yearly initiative, in partnership with the American Cancer Society, raises awareness for early detection and risk reduction.

“Keep going, never lose hope,” Jordan said. “Just keep going. Keep your head high. There’s going to be tough days and better days. It was unbelievable. It was an emotional experience for me to hear their stories and hear their backgrounds. We all really come from the same loving nature. I’m excited. We’ve got to get a win for them. I almost cried.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com