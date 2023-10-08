Texans’ Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard,Maliek Collins active against Falcons, Shaq Griffin is out

ATLANTA – One of the top blocking tandems in the NFL, Pro Bowl left offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard will make their season debut together lined up next to each other Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tunsil, the highest paid offensive lineman in the NFL after signing a three-year, $75 million extension this offseason, was the highest graded pass protector in the league last year. He missed the past three games with a painful knee injury that involved swelling.

Howard, signed to a three-year, $56 million extension at the start of training camp, is playing left guard instead of his natural right tackle spot. Howard was activated Saturday from injured reserve-designated for return after recovering from hand surgery to address four broken bones.

Tunsil was upgraded to full participation Friday after being limited Wednesday and Thursday

Both Tunsil and Howard indicated on social media that they plan to play Sunday.

“That 1-2 punch will be lethal,” Howard said of playing next to Tunsil.

The current projected offensive line configuration: LT Tunsil, LG Howard, C Jarrett Patterson, RG Shaq Mason and RT George Fant.

Tunsil was officially listed as questionable along with wide receiver John Metchie III (illness), cornerback Shaq Griffin (calf), linebacker Jake Hansen (neck) and defensive tackle Maliek Collins (abdomen).

Collins is active along with linebacker Denzel Perryman.

Griffin was regarded a a game-time decision, per a league source. With Griffin out, Kadar Hollman is the top candidate to line up opposite veteran cornerback Steven Nelson. The Texans elevated cornerback D’Angelo Ross from the practice squad, re-signed defensive end Derek Rivers from the practice squad and released defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth from the prasctice squad.

The Texans, who also activated punter Cameron Johnston from injured reserve, elevated linebacker Garret Wallow after ruling out starting linebacker Christian Harris due to a concussion he suffered in practice.

Wallow is inactive along with nickel Tavierre Thomas, who returned to practice from hand surgery this week, third quarterback Case Keenum, running back Dare Ogunbowale, Harris and offensive tackle Josh Jones (thumb ligament surgery).

With Harris out, the Texans are expected to go with Perryman, Blake Cashman and Henry To’oTo’o as their starting linebackers.

The Texans ruled out offensive lineman Josh Jones one week after he underwent thumb surgery to repair a torn ligament, per a league source.

Collins returned to practice Friday morning from a muscle issue, that sidelined him Wednesday and Thursday.

Having Collins back, getting a key starting interior lineman, bolsters the Texans heading into a road game against the Atlanta Falcons’ run-first offense headlined by rookie star Bijan Robinson, a former University of Texas consensus All-American.

Collins, 28, signed to a two-year, $23 million contract extension this offseason, has five tackles, six pressures and four quarterback hits through four games.

The Texans used Austin Deculus and Geron Christian at left tackle and Fant at right tackle against the Pittsburgh Steelers and they allowed zero sacks while blocking T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Perryman practiced again Friday, switching to a blue club from a red club on his broken hand. Perryman has the flexibility to play Will linebacker or Mike linebacker and the Texans have options with him and rookie Henry To’oTo’o.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com